The Lagos State Government says it has disclosed a prima facie case against Nollywood actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju, alias Baba Ijesha, recommending that he be charged for child defilement, which carries a maximum life imprisonment upon conviction.

According to the Commissioner for justice and attorney general of Lagos State, an advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution also recommended that the accused actor be charged under the extent provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Moyosore Onigbanjo also stated that the State will also file charges of sexual assault by Penetration which carries a life imprisonment; Indecent Treatment of a child, punishable by 7 years imprisonment; as well as the charge of sexual assault against Baba Ijesha which also carries a 3-year jail term, upon conviction.

The Attorney General added that it will ensure that the accused’s constitutional rights are upheld.