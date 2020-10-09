Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has tasked health workers in the State to ensure improvement in health service delivery to citizens, especially during public health crisis and outbreak of emerging and infectious diseases.

Speaking at the State Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme for health workers, which was held virtually and physically, the commissioner for health stated that improving quality healthcare service delivery during a public health crisis will significantly ensure effective management and control of any crisis.

He noted that the theme of the CME, “Improving Quality Healthcare Service Delivery During Public Health Crisis”, is apt, especially as the State needs to be at its optimal level in battling the global Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and other emerging infectious diseases that may arise.

Stressing that health workers in Lagos need constant development to keep up with the dynamic health needs of over 23 million people, the Commissioner stated that the CME programme was designed and implemented by the State government to build the capacity of its health workforce for qualitative, effective and enhanced service delivery.

He stated further that the initiative was also aimed at helping health workers keep abreast of current trends and issues in the health sector, adding that the programme will serve as an avenue for experts in the health sector to share experience and expertise on health issues that are evolving or significant.

In his words: “The CME programme is a very important forum in the health sector that provides an avenue for health workers to examine, address and share experiences on topical but current health issues. CME also affords us the opportunity to come together to examine and address issues that we do not understand, like COVID-19”.

“We can see from around the world that many countries are going through a second and third wave of the infection. It is difficult to predict what the future holds for us in Lagos, that is why it is important for us to keep abreast with what is going on abroad and continue to prepare ourselves”, Mr Abayomi said.

The Commissioner affirmed that the government remains committed to ensuring best practices in healthcare delivery across the State, especially through capacity building for its health workforce, maintaining that various policies and programmes, which will help ensure improved health service delivery and effective healthcare system, will be implemented whilst health workers’ welfare will always be on the front burner in order to achieve set objectives.

Speaking in the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, noted that the State government remains committed to ensuring best practice in healthcare delivery, assuring that government will continue to insist that the environment for the dispensation of medical care must be suitable for the promotion and maintenance of good health.

“The present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains resolute in the tasks towards ensuring the delivery of qualitative care to citizens by upgrading infrastructure and improving skills of health workers through programmes like this”, he said.

The Director, Medical Administration and Training, Dr. Funmilayo Shokunbi, who appreciated the facilitators and the participants for their attendance and contributions, stated that the Ministry still has six more series of the CME lined up for the year as part of efforts to increase knowledge and capacity of health workers.

She charged all health workers to continue to avail themselves with the necessary knowledge that will enhance the discharge of their official duties and responsibilities.