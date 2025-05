Lagos State government has announced the rescheduling of the proposed repairs on the Ogudu/Oworonshoki bridge .

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi stated this in a statement on Friday.

Although the reason for the rescheduling was not stated, Mr Osiyemi said a new date will be communicated.

Recall that the state government had earlier announced the plan to close the bridge on the 13th of May.

