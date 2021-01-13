The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness at the news of the death of a former military administrator of the state, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd.).

Kanu who also served as the military administrator of Imo State between 1976 and 1977 died on Wednesday aged 77 at a Lagos hospital after a brief illness.

Reacting to the news, Sanwo-Olu through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, appreciated the former administrator for his impact in Lagos.

He described him as a complete gentleman who made contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, adding that the nation would miss the rich experience and knowledge of the late Naval Officer and democrat.

He said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of late Ndubuisi Kanu as well as the Nigerian Navy, Civil Society Organisations and the country in general.

“As one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, restructuring and true federalism, the late Ndubusi Kanu will be sorely missed by the people.”

“The death of Rear Admiral Kanu is a colossal loss to the country. He made lots of positive impact and contribution during his lifetime to the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“He fought, along with several other patriots tirelessly for a united Nigeria during his days in the Nigerian Navy as well as a member of pro-democracy group after he retired from service.

“He wrote his name in gold as a tireless fighter and an advocate of democratic government. He played a leading role as chieftain of NADECO in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election and return of civilian government on May 29, 1999.”