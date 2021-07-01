The Lagos State Government and CCECC have expressed strong determination to complete the reconstruction and upgrading works on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway by December on separate platforms.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, revealed this while responding to comments about the agony and hardship that road users and commuters face on a daily basis.

She, on the other hand, urged all stakeholders to continue working with the contractor to achieve the project’s timely completion, pledging that the completed stretch of the road would be available to vehicle traffic immediately.

According to Adeyoye, the road was prioritized for construction as part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-efforts Olu’s administration’s to boost international economic activities because of its “economic importance to the African Sub-Region and the gateway of Nigeria that connects Seme, Republic of Benin, and other neighboring countries.”

She stated that the Agboju to Tradefair segment of the road was completed last year in fulfillment of Mr. Governor’s promise, and that the contractors have already completed the 10 lanes from Mile 2 to Volks and the Lagos bound service lane from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

According to Adeyoye, the scope of work includes the provision of lay-bys for buses and service ducts, the construction of Pedestrian Bridges, BRT Bus stops, Park & Ride and BRT depots, tolled link interchanges, flyovers, the construction of Toll Plazas, road markings, road signs and traffic lights, and landscaping.

According to her, “the completion of the reconstruction and upgrading of the 60km Lagos/Badagry Expressway from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko, which would comprise two toll lanes, two service lanes, one Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, a Central Reserve for two-way light Rail Mass Transit and other support infrastructures, is aimed at easing the movement of human and material goods on the international highway.”

Similarly, during a recent visit to the building site by reporters, CCECC Project Manager Jiang Yaowu indicated that the delivery delay is due to traffic management issues resulting from the large number of people who use the route on a regular basis.

More than 26,000 vehicles ply the road every day, he claims, contributing to safety and security issues on the site.

Yaowu, on the other hand, stated that the project’s road component will be completed by the end of the year.

On the Bridge components, Yaowu said that construction works will be completed before the end of the year 2022.

He disclosed that the Lagos State Government is aware of the current situation and that both parties are maintaining cordial synergy and cooperation to ameliorate the hardship faced by motorists.

While commending the various Military and Para-military formations especially, Ojo Military Cantonment, Department of State Security, Naval Officers Wives Association and the Nigeria Police for their cooperation so far, he said, palliative measures will be taken to ensure that the Trade Fair to Okokomaiko segment of the road is motorable round the year.