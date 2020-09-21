Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf has commended the Executive members of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Lagos Chapter, for reviewing the Lagos State tourism master plan.

The commissioner gave the commendation as FTAN was handing over the reviewed copy of the master plan to the State Government at the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The FTAN Coordinator, Lagos Chapter, Mr. Gbenga Sunmonu extolled the developers of the master plan and the Lagos State Government for investing resources to come up with the document, adding that it, indeed, details the future of Tourism in Lagos.

While urging the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism to implement policies that would further boost tourism development, Mr Sunmonu said the stakeholders have also taken ownership of the document knowing that the industry players are the drivers of Tourism in Lagos.