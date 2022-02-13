LASG arrests developer of collapsed 3-storey building

The Lagos State Government has arrested the developer of a collapsed building at No. 16 Akanbi Crescent, Onike, Yaba for breaking the government seal on the property and violating the stop-work order.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako stated that preliminary findings indicated that the site had been sealed-off twice by the Lagos State Building Control Agency in 2021 for non-compliance with Building Regulations, after which the site was abandoned.

However, the Developer later broke Government Seal, sneaked into the site and re-commenced construction without official authorization.

A body has been recovered from the rubble and two workers rescued as many are still believed to be trapped.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency visited the scene with rescue equipment mobilised to aid the operation.

Director-General of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that two persons have been rescued but the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

Recall that a high-rise building under construction collapsed in the Ikoyi area of the state in November last year, killing at least 40 persons.