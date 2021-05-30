Quick response of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), today saved uncountable lives and properties from devastation by the fire outbreak at the popular Ladipo motor spare parts market.

The fire which was was reported to have broken out this morning from one of the several shops dealing in vehicle spare parts in Alapeju section of the Ladipo Market was quickly quelled by LASEMA and it’s collaborators.

No injuries, nor fatalities recorded.

Timely response of the Agency to the fire outbreak reported through the Agency’s Toll Free Emergency numbers 112/767 , saved goods worth several hundreds of millions of naira, from destruction at the motor spare parts market, in Mushin Local Government Area, in Lagos.

The incidence which attracted attention of residents also brought traders residing close to the market to their shops in order to either remove their wares or assist in putting out the inferno.

Situation Report emanating from office of the Director General/Chief Executive Officer, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu on the inferno at Ladipo Market, Oshodi has it that;

“Upon arrival at the scene, Agency responders discovered a single storey building used for commercial purposes.(selling of motor parts) was engulfed in flames.

“The cause of the inferno has not been identified as at time of filling this report.

“Combined team comprising of the Agency’s LASEMA Response Team, (LRT), LASEMA Response Unit Fire, (LRU fire), Lagos State and Federal Fire services, made concerted efforts and subdued the inferno, preventing it from spreading to the surrounding buildings.

“The fire has been curtailed and damping down is over.