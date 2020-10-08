The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, says the early morning explosion which occurred around 0600hrs at Best Roof gas station at Unity bust stop in the Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos this morning has been contained.

The gas emission according to a final report by the agency’s DG, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has been identified and curtailed while damping down is ongoing.

He added that investigations indicate that the explosion was an entirely avoidable incident caused by carelessness on the part of the operators of the gas station.

The Post-disaster assessment according to Oke-Osanyintolu includes 5 deaths,8 injured with major burns who have been transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital Burns Unit,25 houses damaged with 10 classified as “Severely Affected”,16 Shops Razed by the fire,1 Private Primary School, a Hotel, 3 Vehicles comprising of a pickup truck, tricycle and motorcycle.

The agency said clearing and securing of the affected areas by joint teams of responders to the disaster is also ongoing.

It urged Lagosians to report unsavoury and dangerous practices within their neighborhoods to the relevant agencies which include the Lagos Safety Commission, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency so that the government can engage in more prevention and precautionary measures including issuing contravention notices and sealing up premises to prevent these types of disasters.