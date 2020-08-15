Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the death of a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress, Chief Lanre Razak, who died on Saturday at the age of 74 after a brief illness.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, described late Razak’s death as a rude shock, adding that the deceased was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses oriented programmes.

Chief Razak, the Balogun of Epe, died at Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the deceased, during his lifetime stood for what was right, always championing policies that would impact positively on the lives of the poor masses.