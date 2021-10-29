Breaking News

Lagos unveils plans for 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta

Lagos unveils plans for 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta Lagos unveils plans for 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta

Lagos state government has unveiled plans for this year’s greater Lagos fiesta.

With the theme, Lagos Rocks, the event will kick off from the 1st of December 2021 to the 1st of January 2022 with Variety of activities to meaningfully engage and interact with all regions, residents and visitors to the state.

Formerly called ‘The Lagos countdown’ and ‘One Lagos fiesta’, the event is an annual new years event.

Speaking on the importance of the festival, the Lagos state governor, represented by the deputy governor, noted that this is part of the government’s plan to boost entertainment and tourism in the state.

