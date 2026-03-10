The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to residents of state-owned housing estates against constructing illegal structures or violating allotment regulations, stressing that such actions distort estate layouts and compromise safety. The warning was conveyed in a statement released acr...

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to residents of state-owned housing estates against constructing illegal structures or violating allotment regulations, stressing that such actions distort estate layouts and compromise safety.

The warning was conveyed in a statement released across the state government’s social media platforms on Monday, following a stakeholders’ meeting at the Lagos State Ministry of Housing in Alausa, Ikeja, with executives of the Ojokoro Estate Residents Association, Meiran.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Abdulhafis Toriola, expressed concern over the rising number of unauthorised extensions and developments in the estate, describing the trend as “alarming.”

“The Ministry will not fold its arms and allow the distortion of the original master plan of any State-owned estate,” Toriola said.

He reminded residents that allottees were informed of the rules governing their properties at the time of allocation, as outlined in the Allottee’s Guide, and warned that violations would attract sanctions.

“All allottees were duly informed of the rules and regulations governing their properties before allocation. Any breach of these provisions will attract appropriate sanctions,” Toriola stated.

Residents who have been issued notices over infractions are required to remove illegal structures within four months, the Permanent Secretary said, adding that the ministry has secured approval to commence enforcement as part of efforts to restore estates to their approved layouts.

“The objective is not punitive but corrective, aimed at restoring order, improving security, and enhancing the overall aesthetics of the estate,” Toriola explained.

Addressing claims that some alterations were allegedly approved by the Lagos Building Investment Company (LBIC), the agency’s Assistant General Manager, ESV Tosin Olugbile, dismissed the allegations, clarifying that no such approvals were granted.

Taiwo Akinde, Chairman of the Ojokoro Estate Residents Association, acknowledged the proliferation of illegal structures and expressed support for the government’s restructuring efforts.

The ministry also noted that its monitoring and compliance team attended the estate’s general meeting on February 28, 2026, to sensitise residents on the need to comply with estate regulations.

Toriola stressed that the preservation of government housing assets is a collective responsibility. He warned that unauthorised alterations could compromise infrastructure integrity, environmental balance, and public safety.

“State-owned housing estates are planned communities developed to specific standards. Any alteration inconsistent with approved plans compromises infrastructure integrity, environmental balance, and public safety,” he added.

The government called on residents across all state-owned housing estates in Lagos to comply with existing regulations and warned that enforcement actions would be taken where necessary to protect public assets.