A multiple-vehicle crash involving three cars caused a major traffic disruption along Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos, after one of the vehicles caught fire on Monday. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a post on its official X handle, noting that the crash...

A multiple-vehicle crash involving three cars caused a major traffic disruption along Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos, after one of the vehicles caught fire on Monday.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a post on its official X handle, noting that the crash occurred inward Admiralty Roundabout near Road 14.

According to the agency, the accident involved three vehicles, with one of them catching fire shortly after the collision.

A video shared by LASTMA showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed into the sky, underscoring the intensity of the blaze.

The crash triggered a major traffic gridlock in the area, forcing officials to divert motorists through Road 14 to link up with Durosimi Etti Road.

In a follow-up video posted by the agency, firefighters were seen battling the flames and eventually putting out the fire, though the affected vehicle was completely burnt.

LASTMA officials remained at the scene to manage traffic and ease movement, introducing a temporary counterflow system to help motorists reconnect with Admiralty Roundabout.

The agency added that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and additional firefighters were on their way to support ongoing emergency operations while efforts continued to restore normal traffic flow along the busy Lekki corridor.