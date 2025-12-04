The Lagos State Government will procure 100 new CNG-powered compactor trucks next year as part of a 10-year development plan to modernise waste management and replace ageing equipment across the State....

The Lagos State Government will procure 100 new CNG-powered compactor trucks next year as part of a 10-year development plan to modernise waste management and replace ageing equipment across the State.

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this on Wednesday during a media parley in Alausa, Ikeja. He added that from 2026 onwards, the state plans to introduce between 200 and 250 new trucks annually.

“To keep Lagos clean, we still need compactor trucks. Altogether, we need about 2,000 trucks — 1,000 for day-to-day operations and another 1,000 as backup,” he said.

Gbadegesin explained that the long-term investment will be supported by a statewide automated billing system. “We will undertake enumeration of every household and billing by the state government. Once you pay, and we confirm that the PSP operator has done the job, we pay them. This ensures transparency and accountability,” he said.

The LAWMA boss noted that Lagos residents are willing to pay for waste collection as long as service delivery improves, adding that this reform is targeted at building trust and efficiency in the system.

He disclosed that 22 PSP operators were delisted this year for underperformance and replaced with new operators ready to meet required standards.

As part of efforts to improve access to hard-to-reach communities, the state plans to acquire 500 mobile compactor tricycles by mid-2025.

Gbadegesin said the model, already in use in Ibeju-Lekki, has been successful and will now be replicated across other local government areas.

He added that the mobile compactor tricycles would also help integrate cart pushers into the formal system. “PSP operators can buy the units, engage cart pushers and put them on salary. This will create a more efficient waste collection network,” he said.

Gbadegesin urged residents to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse, warning that violators will face sanctions under state sanitation laws.

He emphasised the need for widespread adoption of waste sorting, noting that “90 per cent of what you throw away has value”.

The LAWMA MD further announced that the state has begun the process of decommissioning the Olusosun and Solous 3 landfill sites within the next 18 months, saying the government is committed to transitioning Lagos away from landfill dependence.