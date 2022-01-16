Lagos to divert traffic on Dopemu road for three months

The Lagos State Government announced on Sunday that traffic will be diverted for three months on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said in a statement that the move followed the planned renovation and enhancement of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road during the period.

According to him, the repairs would be carried out in three phases, with the first phase focusing on the Ipaja Road to Adealu Street junction and lasting three months.

“In line with the on-going infrastructure development, the Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state by 10:00 pm on Friday 21st January 2022 for the rehabilitation and upgrade of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road for a duration of 3 months,” the statement read.

Oladeinde advised cars approaching the Dopemu Bridge from the Iyana Ipaja/Alagba axis to take the Ipaja road to connect Oyewole Street to Seriki Street, which will connect them to Kolawole and Adebambo Streets, allowing them to reach Adealu Road.

Motorists traveling from Ipaja (Oke Koto) to Dopemu Bridge should take Markaz road to connect Awori street and link Sarumi Alawo street/Oniwaya and Surulere, or take Alfa Nla from Old Ipaja road to connect Oniwaya/Surulere axis to reach Dopemu Bridge.

The commissioner assured that alternative routes have been mapped by the state’s Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to enable effective control of vehicular movement along the axis during the duration of the construction.

While praising Lagosians for their fortitude during the state’s numerous building projects, the commissioner appealed for citizen support, assuring them that the sacrifices made will result in the desired outcome for the state’s Multimodal Transportation System.