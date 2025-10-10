The Lagos State Government has announced that the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, will be closed to traffic for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance work. The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, explaining t...

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, will be closed to traffic for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance work.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, explaining that the repairs will be executed in two phases to minimise disruptions.

According to Osiyemi, “For phase one, the duration is from Saturday, October 11, to Saturday, October 18 and the work area is from the foot of Marine Bridge (Lawani Oguntayo Road by UBA, inbound Apapa/Costain).”

He added that during this period, traffic will be rerouted. “Traffic diversion: Motorists from Ijora Olopa heading to Apapa will be diverted to the Ijora Causeway Access Ramp by Omni Retail Company to connect Ijora 7up, will then turn left to Lilypond Access Ramp and continue their journeys.”

The commissioner further explained that the second phase will run from Sunday, October 19, to Saturday, October 25. “The work area is between Ijora Badia and Lilypond Access Ramp (inbound Apapa),” he stated.

Providing details of the second phase, Osiyemi said: “Traffic Diversion: Motorists from Ijora Olopa heading to Apapa and Costain will be diverted 50 meters before the work zone into a contraflow with Costain-bound traffic and will rejoin the carriageway after 500 meters.

“During this period, motorists from Apapa heading to Costain/Lagos Island/Ijora Olopa will have through traffic. But on approaching the work zone on Marine Bridge, they will be diverted to form a contraflow with Costain-bound traffic for approximately 500m and will regain full access to the carriageway after the work area to continue their journeys.”

Osiyemi appealed to motorists to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic officials, noting that the closure forms part of the traffic management plan for maintenance of the bridge’s underlying bearings by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos).