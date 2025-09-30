The Lagos State Government has reopened the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge to vehicular traffic after completing essential repair works ahead of schedule. The bridge, which had been partially closed since June 28, underwent the reconstruction of 400 meters across four expansion joints. READ ALSO: LASTMA Comm...

The Lagos State Government has reopened the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge to vehicular traffic after completing essential repair works ahead of schedule.

The bridge, which had been partially closed since June 28, underwent the reconstruction of 400 meters across four expansion joints.

Initially expected to take 101 days, the project was finalized in just 78 days.

According to officials, the repairs were executed in phases.

The first four stages targeted the inbound Alapere section and were completed by August 16, while the remaining stages, focusing on the inbound Oworonshoki stretch, were wrapped up in September.

Before the bridge was officially reopened, Special Adviser on Infrastructure to the Governor, Olufemi Daramola, and Commissioner for Transportation, Seun Osiyemi, carried out an inspection of the site.

Daramola credited the early completion to the support of local residents, cooperation from security agencies, and the effectiveness of the contractors.

He also emphasized the importance of the repairs, warning that neglecting the damaged expansion joints could have posed serious risks to both motorists and the structural integrity of the bridge.

“We undertook this repair to guarantee safety. Thankfully, with the cooperation of the people, we have been able to deliver ahead of schedule,” he said, while thanking Lagosians for enduring traffic disruptions during the closure.