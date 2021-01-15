The Lagos State Government has announced that the Apapa Dock Yard Road will be temporarily closed from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am on Sunday, 17th January and 24th January 2021 for level cross construction in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan).

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde in a statement on Friday said the tracks of the standard and narrow gauge will be laid during the temporary closure, adding that this would allow the contractors to work without any interruptions to meet set deadlines.

Motorists heading towards Naval Dock Yard from Ajegunle are advised to go through Marine Bridge to link Ijora Bridge and take a descend to Under Bridge (Ijora 7up) to connect Forte oil/Conoil Depot to access the Western Naval Gate while those coming from Ijora Olopa are to link Ijora Oloye through Under Bridge (7up).

Traffic headed to the Naval Dock Yard from Ijora Badiya will be directed to ascend Total Bridge, make a u-turn under the bridge and reconnect the bridge again to descend Under Bridge (Ijora 7up) and access the Western Naval Gate, while those coming from Iganmu are advised to link the Naval Dock Yard from Under Bridge (7up) as well.

Motorists whose movement will be disrupted by the closure have been advised to utilize the provided alternatives and follow the directives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority personnel on ground to minimize inconveniences along the corridors.

The State Government is appealing to the motoring public to cooperate with the measures put in place to ensure ease in movement despite the ongoing construction as this will be of immense benefit to the economy on the long run.