According to the agency, the video falsely accused Taskforce officers of harassing residents during the demolition of illegal structures and shanties at Oworonshoki, Lagos.

The agency clarified that the incident was, in fact, a violent resistance staged by illegal occupants and suspected criminal elements, who attacked government officials carrying out a lawful operation.

In a statement on Monday, the Taskforce said the attackers had mobilised street urchins and area boys, who assaulted state officials with stones, petrol-soaked sand, broken bottles, and other dangerous weapons in a bid to halt the demolition exercise.

The agency explained that the operation, led by the Lagos State Planning and Urban Renewal Agency, followed multiple quit notices served to the illegal occupants before enforcement began.

When it became clear that the demolition would proceed, the squatters reportedly launched violent protests to obstruct the officials.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, condemned the viral video as an attempt to mislead the public.

“From the footage, it is clear that the illegal occupants were the aggressors, throwing bottles and other harmful objects at police officers who were deployed to maintain peace and order,” Akerele stated.

He warned that attacking or obstructing government officials in the performance of lawful duties is a criminal offence, stressing that the Taskforce will not relent in enforcing state regulations, protecting lives and property, and upholding public order.

Akerele also cautioned youths against being used by unscrupulous individuals to undermine state operations, urging them instead to act as responsible community ambassadors.

While reaffirming the agency’s commitment to professionalism and accountability, the chairman advised anyone with genuine complaints against Taskforce personnel to provide verifiable evidence for investigation.

“The Lagos State Taskforce remains steadfast in its mandate to eliminate lawlessness and criminality across the state,” the statement concluded, urging the public to disregard false narratives intended to provoke tension or discredit lawful government actions.