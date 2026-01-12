Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Task Force have apprehended seven suspected robbers linked to the notorious criminal activities on the Bolade Bridge in the Oshodi area of the state. This arrest was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the State’s Commission...

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Task Force have apprehended seven suspected robbers linked to the notorious criminal activities on the Bolade Bridge in the Oshodi area of the state.

This arrest was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the State’s Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

The statement reads, “Earlier today, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Task Force apprehended seven suspected robbers operating on top of the Bolade Bridge, Oshodi, following actionable intelligence and sustained surveillance.

“Those arrested are: Samuel Olumide (19), Quadri Oladipupo (21), Ojo Ifabomi (23), Tunde Balogun (24), Dayo Badmus (21), Adegunlola Tayo (20), and Simon Michael (21).”

According to the statement, the arrest is part of the state’s ongoing effort to reclaim public spaces, protect commuters, and dismantle criminal activities that thrive around critical transport corridors.

Tokunbo declared that bridges, highways, and pedestrian routes must remain safe for law-abiding Lagosians and not havens for crime.

“The suspects have been taken into custody and will be processed in line with extant laws,” the statement concluded.