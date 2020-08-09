The Lagos state government today went around the state monitoring churches’ compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Armed with face masks for the churches the Special Adviser to Government on Religious matter Bukola Adeleke said after months of shutting down, it’s imperative to ensure various churches comply fully with the regulations so it doesn’t make a mockery of all efforts by the state government to protect Lagosians.

Some of the churches visited were seen complying fully with government directives right from the entrance to the auditorium.