Lagos State government has warned that State will experience above normal rainfall this year, with possibility of flash floods in some areas.

In a press briefing held in Alausa, Commissioner for environment, Tokunbo Wahab says the state has put in place its own network of weather stations as well as river gauge stations to monitor the weather and river levels.

He also asked residents who live along flood plains of major rivers and drainage channels such as Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota, Shibiri etc, to always be on the alert and ready to relocate to higher grounds when the need arises.

He maintained that the state is determined to continue the long-established synergy and partnership with the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), which has ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systemic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream reaches of the Ogun River.

He also added that low-lying areas of Agiliti, Agboyi, Itowolo and Ajegunle communities in Lagos State are being closely monitored with respect to the likelihood of Ogun River over flowing its banks as well as all other river basins.