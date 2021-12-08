Lagos State Government shuts Ojodu Grammar School

The Lagos State Government has shut down Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, formerly Ojodu Grammar School until January 2022.

Education commissioner Folashade Adefisayo made the announcement when she visited the school on Wednesday morning.

A speeding truck had rammed into some of the school’s students, killing two and injuring 12, according to the police.

Some reports, citing eyewitnesses, however put the death toll at 17.

Adefisayo said the government will, release an “explicit” statement later in the day containing an official death count and more details about what led to the tragic accident.

Reports claimed that the truck driver, who has since been arrested, was being chased by officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

But the agency has since denied the claim, adding that its officers were called to the scene to save lives after the crash tragedy already happened.