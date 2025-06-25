The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, in collaboration with operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline, has uncovered an illegal abattoir operating within a private residence in Oko Oba, Agege.

Acting on a tip-off from a whistleblower, the enforcement squad raided the premises today arresting several individuals caught slaughtering animals intended for public consumption. The contaminated meat from cows and goats was seized to prevent it from entering the food chain.

Authorities say the illegal operation was in direct violation of the state’s order shutting down the Oko Oba Abattoir over environmental and health concerns.

The unsanctioned activities, they warn, pose serious health risks and environmental hazards to residents in the area.

The Ministry has urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that threaten public health and safety.

