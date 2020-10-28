The Lagos State Government has said that the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the Third Mainland Bridge will be totally closed from Friday, 30th October to Sunday, 1st November.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

He said “The second phase closure of the repair works is necessary to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints which in turn would allow the special concrete achieve its required compressive strength.

“The previous alternative routes remain the same for road users to utilize during the closure period, while LASTMA and other Traffic Management Agencies would be on ground to direct traffic for easy vehicular movement.

“The State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to stay calm and cooperate with the interventions put in place in order to achieve the January 2021 deadline for the completion of the project.”