Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has lost one of his relatives, Haroun, to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Haroun, a medical doctor, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 before his death according to his colleagues.

He was 37 years old.

The Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State chapter confirmed Haroun’s death in a statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday.

The statement titled, ‘NMA Lagos mourns’, read in part, “It’s a dark moment in the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, as we announce with deep regret the death of our very young colleague, Dr Haroun Hamzat. Its “sunset at dawn” as he was just 37 years old.

Advertisement

“He worked as a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA until his demise.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues, and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State. We pray against such premature deaths in our fold.

“May the Almighty God grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, Amen. Adieu to our Hippocratic Brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”