The Lagos State Government has shut down the Oko-Oba Abattoir in Agege following reports of unhygienic practices, poor waste management, and unsafe handling of animal products.

The enforcement action, which took place in the early hours of Friday, 20 June, was carried out by security personnel and officers of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), in line with directives issued by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

Mr Wahab had led state officials on an inspection of the facility on Thursday afternoon, during which several environmental violations were uncovered.

The closure forms part of the state’s ongoing efforts to improve public health and sanitation under the #GreaterLagosRising campaign.