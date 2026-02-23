The Lagos State Government has approved a 13 per cent increase in fares across all Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) schemes, including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and standard routes. In a Monday statement signed by Kolawole Ojelabi, the Head of Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Au...

In a Monday statement signed by Kolawole Ojelabi, the Head of Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the approval following a passionate appeal from regulated public transport operators, who raised concerns over the sustainability of transit operations amid mounting economic pressures.

According to the statement, the new fare structure will take effect from Monday, March 2, 2026.

The statement further revealed that the adjustment is aimed at cushioning the impact of sustained economic challenges affecting public transport operations.

The State Government stated that the review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism.

The statement reads, “The urgency of the review, officials noted, is underscored by persistent inflationary trends, with Nigeria’s inflation rate closing 2025 at 15.2 per cent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“BUs Operating Companies (BOCs) have continued to grapple with rising operational costs, including increased expenses for vehicle maintenance, spare parts, and staff salaries, particularly following the implementation of the new national minimum wage structure.”

The statement added, “In a bid to maintain and improve service standards, operators are also investing in the procurement of new, cleaner, and more fuel-efficient buses to enhance passenger comfort and promote environmental sustainability.”

The Lagos State government reassures commuters of its commitment to balancing affordability with the need to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation across the state.