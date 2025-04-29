Thde Lagos Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers during an attempted tricycle hijacking in Ajegunle, recovering a locally-made pistol in the operation.

Officers from Layeni Division intercepted the suspects – Azeez Anofi (alias “Stainless”) and Damilare Obadia, both 25 – at 6:30am on April 28 following resident complaints about rising robbery cases on Layeni Ojo Road.

Police recovered one locally-made firearm and a spent cartridge during the arrest.

Investigations continue to track down other gang members and locate additional weapons.

Lagos Police Commissioner Olohundare Jimoh praised the officers’ swift response while urging residents to report suspicious activity.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to public safety across the state.