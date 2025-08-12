The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four members of a syndicate accused of defrauding more than 100 Nigerians through fake visa offers, with losses estimated at over ₦500 million....

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh confirmed the arrests stating that the suspects — aged 23, 25, 27 and 36 — were apprehended on 16 July by officers from the Ago-Okota Division.

Investigations by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) revealed that the suspects, employees of an educational consultancy, allegedly posed as facilitators for Canadian and Australian work visas.

“Preliminary findings showed the suspects fraudulently collected over ₦500 million from more than 100 victims under the pretence of securing Canadian and Australian work visas,” Jimoh said.

The suspects remain in custody and will be charged in court after investigations are concluded. Police say efforts are ongoing to trace other members of the network still at large.