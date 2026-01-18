In a bid to boost the state security architecture, the Lagos State Police Command has activated the CCTV Surveillance Centre to enhance security across Lagos Island and its environs. This development was announced in a Sunday statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Ade...

In a bid to boost the state security architecture, the Lagos State Police Command has activated the CCTV Surveillance Centre to enhance security across Lagos Island and its environs.

This development was announced in a Sunday statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, had earlier commissioned a Third Mainland Bridge Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) monitoring centre.

Umahi, during the commissioning, emphasised that it was a key safety and infrastructure upgrade on the bridge as part of President Bola Tinubu’s directive to rehabilitate and secure critical federal bridges across the country.

The facility includes high-definition CCTV cameras covering the bridge deck and underwater sections, a dedicated surveillance boat, and two operational Hilux vehicles to support monitoring and rapid deployment.

Adebisi wrote, “In a major boost to technology-driven policing, the Lagos State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Olohundare Jimoh, has on 14/01/26, activated a CCTV Surveillance Centre to enhance security across Lagos Island and its environs.

“The facility, built and fully equipped by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Works under the supervision of Engr Dave Umahi, provides real-time monitoring of the Third Mainland Bridge, surrounding waterways, and key island locations to proactively prevent crime and protect lives and property.”

Adebisi further disclosed that the command secured two operational vehicles to support the round-the-clock surveillance across the state.

The statement added, “Two (2) operational vehicles were handed over to the command on 16/01/2026. The Centre, which also serves as Control Room 5, operates round the clock with well-trained officers to ensure a swift intelligence-led response.”

“Members of the public are urged to stay vigilant and partner with the police by reporting suspicious activities through the Command’s emergency lines: 0706 101 9374, 0806 515 4338, 0806 329 9264, 0803 934 4870,” the statement concluded.