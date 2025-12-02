A major gridlock has developed on the Third Mainland Bridge following a fire outbreak near the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) facility at Adekunle, on the lane heading toward the Iyana Oworo axis of Lagos State. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in a terse statement on its X handle,...

A major gridlock has developed on the Third Mainland Bridge following a fire outbreak near the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) facility at Adekunle, on the lane heading toward the Iyana Oworo axis of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in a terse statement on its X handle, confirmed the incident and said emergency teams were already working to contain the blaze.

The statement reads: “A devastating conflagration has erupted on the Third Mainland Bridge, in proximity to the RRS facility situated at Adekunle, progressing towards Iyana Oworo. Concerted efforts are presently underway to contain and extinguish the inferno, with diligent officers and emergency responders actively engaged on the scene, undertaking requisite measures to mitigate the situation and ensure public safety.”

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as officials continue operations at the scene.