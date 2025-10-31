Just one day after a multiple crash on the Kara Bridge caused heavy gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, another incident occurred on Friday, involving a 14-tyre truck that collided with a commercial bus on the Otedola Bridge inward Secretariat, sparking a new wave of traffic problems in Lagos. ...

This was disclosed in a Friday statement shared on X by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

The statement reads, “A 14 Tyre tipper conveying granite had a collision with an Inter-State Commercial Mazda Bus. The Tipper ran into the Barrier and split its contents on trb road opposite Capital Oil just before the Expressway Otedola bridge inward Secretariat with no effect on traffic flow.

“We await the arrival of a tow truck, and our officials are firmly at the location for monitoring.”

TVC previously reported that eight casualties have been confirmed following a multiple-truck collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the Berger Bridge, outward Lagos, on Thursday.

As seen by TVC on Thursday, one truck was seen plunging into the Kara River, while two heavy-duty trucks collided and were engulfed in flames.