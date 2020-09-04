The Lagos state government is providing an all-inclusive healthcare programmme that will cater for key sections of its population and reduce the spread of HIV/AIDS.

The government, through its Agency for the Control of AIDS, is hoping to achieve the 2030 target and end the transmission of HIV/AIDS.

Nigeria was home to 1.8 million people living with HIV, a reduction from 1.9 million cases in 2018.

While the country is working hard to reverse the trend, health experts say many people living with HIV in Nigeria are unaware of their status.

For about five years, the USAID supported Nigeria in controlling the transmission of HIV/AIDS, and One Stop Shop and community centre is another intervention the agency is supporting through the Lagos state government and Heartland Alliance.

The One Stop Shop model hopes to effectively increase uptake of prevention, access to healthcare and protect the privacy of key populations.

This is the 8th One Stop Shop that will bridge the healthcare gap and provide care and treatment for HIV/AIDS patients.

Nigeria aims to end HIV/AIDS in 2030 but to achieve this health experts are asking everyone to know their status.