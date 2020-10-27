The Lagos judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS abuses and the Lekki till gate shootings has ended today’s sitting with a call on the commissioner of police in the state to appear and testify at the next sitting in one of the three petitions hears today.

The panel began its inaugural hearing shortly after the swearing-in and oath-taking of Representatives for the youth and the national human rights commission as the outstanding members of the panel.

The three new members are advocates of the #EndSARS protests, Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, as well as the southwest Zonal Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, Lucas Koyejo.

Movement Nigeria, a coalition of protest groups, announced their selection in a statement after online voting.

The chairperson of the panel, is Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd), and other members are Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Oluwatoyin Odusanya…the Director, Lagos State Directorate of Citizen’s Rights; Patience Udoh, a representative of the civil society groups and Segun Awosanya (segalink) a human rights activist.

They are to sit from 10 am – 4 pm for six months on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The panel is tasked with hearing submissions of survivors, interrogating the accused personnel, determining the veracity of all claims, recommending punishments for the guilty and appropriate compensation for the victims.