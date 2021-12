The Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki , pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of the school.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo announced the closure after a meeting with the School Management and Staff.

The Commissioner called for calm,, saying no effort will be spared in getting to the root of the incident.