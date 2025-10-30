The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials holds the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Women’s Conference, themed “25 Years of Visionary Legacy: Inspiring the Next Generation”, after three days of brainstorming. Seasoned experts took the women through the journey of how to...

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials holds the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Women’s Conference, themed “25 Years of Visionary Legacy: Inspiring the Next Generation”, after three days of brainstorming.

Seasoned experts took the women through the journey of how to nurture their marriages through self-care and wellness, look beyond stereotypes, security and safety, entrepreneurship, financial independence, and emergency management, among other topics of national importance.

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the 25th Annual National Women’s Conference (NWC) in Lagos.

The event, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), carried the theme: “25 Years of Visionary Legacy: Inspiring the Next Generation.”

The NWC, held annually by COWLSO, serves as a platform for women from all walks of life to engage, brainstorm, and develop strategies to improve the well-being and opportunities of women across Nigeria.