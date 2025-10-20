The Lagos State Government has urged residents to turn household waste into cash under its renewed push to promote recycling and keep the city clean....

The initiative, known as “Cash for Trash,” is part of the state’s waste-to-wealth programme managed by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

In a statement and accompanying video shared via his X handle on Monday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the initiative rewards residents who bring in recyclable materials every Thursday.

“Did you know your trash can turn into cash? Our LAWMA Recycling Team is on the ground in Lagos Island, showing communities how to make it happen,” Wahab said. “We’re rewarding residents every Thursday for helping us keep Lagos clean and green. It’s a win for your wallet and a win for our city!”

The commissioner explained that the scheme aims to reduce environmental pollution and mitigate the impact of climate change by encouraging proper waste sorting and recycling.

A video accompanying the post shows LAWMA officials weighing bags of sorted plastics on portable scales and handing out cash rewards to residents who participated in the exercise.

The government said the initiative demonstrates its commitment to sustainable waste management and community participation in maintaining a cleaner and greener Lagos.