The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic management advisory to enable the Federal Ministry of Works commence Phase 1 reconstruction and expansion works on Ogunnusi Road, which spans from Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop to Mobil Filling Station Junction on the Ijaye-Agege-bound section, in the Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.

In a Monday statement signed by Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, the project forms part of a comprehensive plan to upgrade the 9.0-kilometre dual carriage corridor between Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop and Mobil Filling Station Junction on the inbound and outbound sections of the road.

According to the statement, the phase 1 and phase 2 projects are scheduled to run from Friday, 6th March, 2026, through different phases to Thursday, 6th January, 2028.

Phase 1 of the project will cover a 4.5-kilometre stretch from Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop inward Mobil Filling Station Junction (Ijaye/Agege Bound).

The phase is scheduled to commence on Friday, 6th March, 2026 and is expected to be completed by Saturday, 6th February, 2027.

The statement also revealed that there will be no vehicular access within the designated work zone to facilitate seamless execution of the project.

To mitigate the impact of the closure, the Ministry of Transportation has issued the following traffic diversion measures to help motorists enjoy seamless commuting.

Motorists commuting inward Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road (Ojodu-Berger) will be diverted to move on a contraflow on Ojodu-Berger bound carriageway for approximately one kilometre, after which they will gain access back into the main carriageway to continue their journeys.

Alternatively, motorists may use Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo Way to connect Otunba Jobifele Way to Obafemi Awolowo Way to link Lateef Jakande Road to connect with their respective destinations.

For articulated and truck drivers from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway heading to Agege, the drivers are advised to go through Ojota /Maryland to link Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to access Kodesoh Street and connect Oba Akran Avenue to Guinness Roundabout to link Ogba Road to Pen cinema and continue their journeys.

Also, motorists travelling from Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road toward Ojodu-Berger will experience through traffic.

However, upon approaching the work zone, they will be diverted to form a contraflow with Ijaye/Agege-bound traffic for approximately one kilometre before regaining full access to the road after the construction area.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and prompt incident response, Osiyemi disclosed that emergency tow vehicles will be stationed at strategic positions within the corridor to provide quick recovery operations throughout the construction period.

The Commissioner advised motorists to exercise patience, comply with traffic signage, and cooperate with Traffic Management Officials (LASTMA) deployed along the corridor.

Osiyemi stressed that the temporary traffic adjustments are necessary to ensure the safe and efficient execution of the reconstruction and expansion works for a better travel experience.