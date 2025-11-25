The Lagos State Government says it is stepping up efforts to ensure all residents have access to safe, potable water by 2027.

Managing Director of the Lagos State Water Corporation, Muktar Tijani, disclosed this at a Public-Private Partnership forum focused on improving water, sanitation, and hygiene in low-income communities.

Available data shows that about 80 per cent of Nigerians still lack access to safely managed drinking water, while more than half of existing water sources remain contaminated — posing serious threats to public health, livelihoods, and overall well-being.

At the forum, development partners, WASH entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community organisations examined new financing models to scale access to clean water and sanitation across Lagos and Nigeria.

Officials emphasised that achieving sustainable development will require strong collaboration and targeted investments in people and businesses delivering solutions at the grassroots.

The initiative aims to support WASH entrepreneurs, small businesses, and community service providers with flexible financing that can expand access to clean water, improve health outcomes, and strengthen livelihoods across communities.