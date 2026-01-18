The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has attributed the accident that happened on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to loss of control arising from overspeeding. This comes as six persons were said to have sustained injuries, while no fatality was recorded. According to a statement from the Federal Road S...

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has attributed the accident that happened on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to loss of control arising from overspeeding.

This comes as six persons were said to have sustained injuries, while no fatality was recorded.

According to a statement from the Federal Road Safety Corps, Sector Public Education Officer, Lagos state, Oluwadamilola Jayeola, the crash involved five vehicles and a total of eleven persons.

The statement noted that the FRSC personnel worked assiduously in collaboration with the Nigeria Police and other sister agencies.

The corps’ public education officer noted that the road has been fully reopened for easy and free movement of vehicles.

The FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Ganiyu Hamzat, has appealed to all road users to exercise patience, caution, and strict compliance with speed limits, especially around critical points such as bridges and corridors with high traffic volume.

Motorists are advised to drive responsibly, remain alert, and avoid risky behaviour that could endanger lives.

TVC News previously reported that several passengers are feared injured with their fates unknown in a multiple-vehicle collision along the Berger axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, along Lagos, on Sunday.

As seen by TVC, the accident occurred just a few moments ago, on the outward axis of Lagos State, involving a heavy-duty container truck and an 18-seater passenger bus.