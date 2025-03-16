The Lagos State Ministry of Health has organised a Glaucoma Awareness Walk to mark World Glaucoma Week.

The event aimed to raise public awareness about the dangers of glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide.

According to various health reports and the Lagos state ministry of health, Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in Nigeria.

With thousands of cases each year and more undiagnosed, they say there is no cure for glaucoma and advises quality access to eye care.

As Lagos moves to improve the healthcare system, it is a call to action for residents to get an eye check up.