The Lagos State Government has assured residents that the flooding experienced in parts of Lekki on Tuesday is temporary and will subside as tidal conditions normalise.

Heavy rainfall across the Lekki axis triggered flash floods and temporary tidal lock-ups, leading to severe traffic congestion on major routes, including the Chisco Elegushi corridor and the Elf area, with the gridlock stretching back to Jakande First Gate.

Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing submerged sections of the roadway. In one clip, a motorist alleged that the flooding followed barely 30 minutes of rainfall.

Responding to public concerns, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, urged residents to remain calm, noting that the situation was being closely monitored by government agencies.

“While there was rainfall on the Island and a temporary tidal lock-up occurred, this is a short-term situation.

“As the tide recedes in the next few minutes, the water will discharge naturally and conditions will improve,” he said.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, also provided an update on traffic conditions, confirming disruptions caused by the flooding.

“Due to the heavy rains, there are flash floods at Chisco Elegushi worsening traffic flow. The backlog has extended to Elf tailing back to Jakande First Gate.

“We are confident that the floodwaters will soon drain and improve the congestion,” Osiyemi said, while advising motorists to rely on official traffic channels for real-time updates.

State authorities have urged residents to exercise caution while commuting and to follow verified government information as efforts continue to restore normal movement across affected areas.