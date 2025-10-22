The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a cleaner, flood-free, and sustainable environment. This was the focus of a strategic meeting held with the Chairmen of all 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the state. At the meeting held in Alausa, the ...

This was the focus of a strategic meeting held with the Chairmen of all 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

At the meeting held in Alausa, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said Lagos is transitioning from the traditional “pick and drop” waste system to one where waste becomes a resource.

He stressed that the success of this transition depends on active collaboration between the state and local councils, urging residents to adopt good sanitation habits as part of their daily lives.

Mr Wahab disclosed that the state plans to decommission the Olusosun and Solous 3 landfills, which have outlived their usefulness, while maintaining functional sites like the one in Epe.

He also charged council chairmen to intensify public sensitisation on the dangers of improper waste disposal, especially dumping refuse in drainages, roads, and canals.

The commissioner added that the state, through LAWMA, continues to support Private Sector Participants in waste collection, and called for stronger synergy with the councils to address flash flooding. He noted that the state is investing in resilient infrastructure, which the LGAs and LCDAs should replicate at the grassroots level.

He also reminded the council bosses that the ban on street trading remains in force, urging them to enforce environmental laws to maintain order and protect the state’s image.

Responding, Chairman of Conference 57 and Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Honourable Sesan Olowa, appreciated the engagement, noting that council chairmen are already taking steps to improve waste collection, including the use of tricycles to access inner streets.

He also appealed for the establishment of mini Transfer Loading Stations across LGAs and LCDAs to make waste disposal easier and more efficient.

Present at the meeting were the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Commissioners for Transportation and Local Government Affairs, as well as top officials from LAWMA, LASEPA, and other state agencies.