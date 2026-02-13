The Lagos State Government has restated its firm commitment to ensuring that retired civil servants receive their pensions promptly, stressing that service to the public continues even after leaving office. The assurance was made during a meeting between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and leaders of th...

Sanwo with leadership of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, led by Otunba Nurudeen Ojora Adejiyan and Mrs. Dr. Abeke Taire

The assurance was made during a meeting between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and leaders of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, including Otunba Nurudeen Ojora Adejiyan and Mrs. Dr. Abeke Taire. The statement was released on the governor’s X handle on Friday.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the retirees for their years of service, describing them as individuals who played a key role in the development of Lagos State.

He further noted that the state government has consistently fulfilled its obligations by paying pensions on schedule.

According to the governor, this practice is rooted in the belief that retirees should not have to worry about the timing of their pension payments after dedicating their lives to public service.

“Today, I received the leadership of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, led by Otunba Nurudeen Ojora Adejiyan and Mrs. Dr. Abeke Taire. In Lagos, public service does not end when someone leaves office. These are men and women who gave their best years to our state, and they deserve respect and dignity in retirement.

“One thing I am particularly proud of is that Lagos continues to meet its obligations to our retirees. We remain consistent and timely with pension payments because it is the right thing to do. After serving the state faithfully, no one should have to worry about when their pension will be paid. That responsibility rests with us, and we take it seriously. There is always more to improve, but our direction is clear. In Lagos, we honour those who have served,” Sanwo-Olu averred.

The meeting highlights the state’s continued efforts to support retired public servants and to maintain timely and dependable pension disbursements.