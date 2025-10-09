The Lagos State Government has issued a fresh ultimatum to traders within the Trade Fair Complex to approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to seek the regularisation of the approval status of their buildings. This was disclosed in a statement on X by Jubril Gawat, the Sen...

This was disclosed in a statement on X by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday.

According to the statement, all developers and occupants of the structures within the complex are served a two-week time frame to sort all approval statuses of buildings in line with the extant regulations.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Government has made a fresh announcement that ALL developers and occupants of structures within the Trade Fair Complex are hereby given a two-week ultimatum to approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to regularise the approval status of their buildings in line with extant regulations.

“Stating that land ownership and title are not in contention at the Trade Fair Complex. The ongoing enforcement focuses solely on the approval status of physical developments, as every structure in Lagos State MUST obtain a valid planning permit from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in accordance with the law.”

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State Government has started a large-scale demolition exercise at the New Mandela Plaza, within the Trade Fair Complex, dismantling at least 19 buildings said to have been erected without approval or on restricted areas.

Officials from multiple agencies – including the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and the Office of Infrastructure – conducted the operation, supported by armed security personnel.