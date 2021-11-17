Goods are still being evacuated from the Ladipo market in Lagos, which was hit by a gas explosion.

Authorities at the market, according to TVC NEWS Correspondent Theophilus Elamah, have allegedly received a license from local government officials to evacuate the goods from the location.

However, journalists were not permitted to photograph the situation because market authorities requested that we leave the scene.

121 cylinders were retrieved from the scene, 6 closed up and 3 temporary shops were demolished, and the windows of 5 residential houses were shattered, according to reports. Altogether, 5 persons were recovered dead including a 10-year old boy.