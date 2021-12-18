Lagos Fire Service extinguishes Oke Afa plank market Fire

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has extinguished the Fire at Oke Afa Plank and Building Materials Market, Jakande, Egbe, Lagos.

The intense Fire which was reported at 21:17 hours Friday, was however subdued with the application of copious water and chemical foam compound and with a collaborative efforts of other emergency service providers, complimenting the State Fire and Rescue Service.

The cause of the Fire which damages cannot be immediately ascertained still remains unknown as investigation continues in order to unravel its cause.

It is on record that neither injury nor death occured in the unfortunate incident.