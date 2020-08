An inferno razed a mattress market in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Saturday.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the fire started at about 1pm at 16, Ladipo Street in Mushin.

The Director-General of the agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the inferno was put out with great difficulty due to the closely located buildings which fueled the spread of the fire.

Investigation is on to determine the cause of the fire which began at a mattress shop in the area.