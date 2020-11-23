The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has filed a suit at the Federal high court Lagos against the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) over the December 5 senatorial bye-election in Lagos East.

Babatunde Gbadamosi is accused of committing perjury and falsification of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificates in the documents he submitted to INEC.

APC’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) alleged in the court processes that the PDP candidate made false declarations on oath regarding his work experience and did not participate in the one-year mandatory National Youth Service programme, among other infractions.

The party wants the court to declare that Mr Gbadamosi is not qualified to contest and that any vote in his favor be nullified as votes scored by an unqualified candidate.

The APC also averred in its statement of claim that the number of subjects and grades received in the 1985 certificate with INEC are different from the number of subjects he sat for as contained on the website of WAEC.

Advertisement

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.